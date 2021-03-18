Dexter Township forming an Open Space and Land Preservation committee

Preserving the rural charm while still inviting growth can be a challenging task for a community, especially one that has been traditionally agricultural but now has potential open space ripe for development.

No matter the dilemma this may present, this is one task that Dexter Township wants to take on as it gets more serious about Open Space and Land Preservation.

To get things rolling, the Dexter Township Board at its March 16 meeting approved creating and forming an Open Space and Land Preservation committee.

In introducing the proposal, township supervisor Diane Ratkovich said township board members Laura Sanders and Michelle Stamboulellis initiated the idea to form a committee to look at land preservation.

Among various tasks, the committee is expected to explore national, statewide, county, non- traditional and statewide funding, “to aid Dexter Township in maintaining its rural character and preserving the natural elements are a priority as well as identifying possible land and providing an educational platform for the community.”

In expanding on the proposal, Sanders said open space and land presentation is an important thing to them. She said it became apparent to them over the past year or so that it was the same for many in the community as they spoke with residents while they sought an elected seat on the board.

And it remains important, Sanders said.

They heard from many who said they are concerned about the preservation of the township’s rural nature and its open space.

Sanders said it’s important they try to seek a balance. Emphasizing they can be committed to sustainable growth, she said the aim can be to strike a balance between welcoming new residents while preserving open space and farmland.

Stamboulellis agreed and said a big part of the committee will be the educational component. She said they need to learn in order to educate the community and farmers about the options available to them.

Looking ahead, Stamboulellis said she was excited to see this committee formed.

The purpose of the committee states:

“With our competing needs to welcome and manage residential growth and development while at the same-time preserving open-spaces, farmland, and agricultural activities, it is critical that we as a township learn about and explore various avenues for preserving open land and natural spaces, including options for farmers in conservation, use and sale of their land beyond residential development. This is the aim of the Open Space and Land Preservation Committee – to explore available resources, strategies, and initiatives available to the township to preserve farmland and open space, to engage and educate the community through the process of this exploration, and to reach out to farmers to provide information and options for land use and sale including purchase of development rights opportunities in accordance with the priorities set forth in Township Ordinance No. 37: Purchase of Development Rights (Ordinance 37). This is a temporary, exploratory committee that after a term of one year, will give-way to the creation of an Open Space and Land Preservation Board as defined by Ordinance no. 37.”

The plan is to begin forming the group, so it’s important the community knows it has a place at the table. Sanders said she wants to start reaching out to farmers and residents to let them know they can apply to be part of it.

The committee will have seven members of the public serving on it, including at least one township board member.

Initially, it will not have decision making power and will be established for one year. However, after that it could take another step toward becoming an official board with a long-term view.

Once formed, the committee will start exploring land projects while learning in the process.

Sanders said this year the township is also reviewing its master plan, so it will be important to know how the community feels about preservation as they look to update the plan.

To learn more or to inquire about serving, call 734-426-3767 or go to http://www.dextertownship.org/.