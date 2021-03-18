Dexter Wrestling Claims Second Straight District Title

The Dexter wrestling team made it two straight Division 1 district titles after sweeping through Ann Arbor Pioneer and Skyline Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts had no problem as Pioneer voided all but four classes in the semifinals for a 73-3 win.

Jacob Joyce, Everett Lemon, and Noah Drummond were victorious for the Dreads.

Dexter came up with seven pins in the championship match to take down Skyline 46-31.

Picking up pins were Justin Krill, Elijah Yount, Drummond, J. Joyce, Colby Clark, Brendon Valerio, and Sean White. Matthew Joyce was also victorious for the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreadnaughts will face Saline in the D1 Regional semifinals. Site is not yet known