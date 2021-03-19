Lady Dreads Pull Away From Jackson on Senior Night

The Dexter girls' basketball team celebrated Senior Night and earned some revenge from a loss earlier in the season as the Dreadnaughts defeated Jackson 56-35 Thursday night.

Senior Alayna Babut had a big night in her final night in the Dexter gym as a Dreadnaught. She finished with a team high 16 points, including eight in the third quarter when the Dreads began to pull away from the Vikings.

The team were tied at 13 after one quarter, but the Dreadnaughts outscored the Vikings 13-7 in the second to take a 26-20 lead into the half.

The Dexter defense clamped down on the Vikings in the third by holding them to just five points. Babut's big third helped the Dreads take a 37-25 lead into the final period.

Sydney Pnacek scored five and Maddi Valentine four in the fourth as the Dreadnaughts went on a 19-10 run and pull away for the win.

Valentine finished with 12 points, while seniors Kylee Niswonger and Shannon Schoch scored six each. Pnacek finished with nine, Maggie Lewis four, Ashley Mitchell two, and Brianna Rodriguez one.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the SEC White.