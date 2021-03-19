Dexter Taking Applications for Council Seat

By Doug Marrin

The City of Dexter is seeking candidates interested in serving on the City Council. The council seat is a result of Councilmember Julie Knight’s resignation effective March 31, 2021.

The City Charter requires the Council to fill the vacancy within 60 days after it opens. The term ends November 2022. Council seats are non-partisan. Candidates must be a resident of the City for at least one year and must be at least 18 years of age.

To apply, candidates must provide a Letter of Intent which includes name, address, contact information, and a description of their interest in the position.

Letters of Intent should be submitted to Interim City Manager Justin Breyer no later than 4:00 pm on Friday, April 2, 2021. Applications by be emailed to jbreyer@dextermi.gov or mailed/dropped-off at 8123 Main St., 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI, 48130.

Once the applications have been received, copies will be included in the City Council meeting packet. The Mayor will make a nomination, after which, the Council will vote. To be appointed, the nominee must receive four of the six council votes. If the nominee does not receive four votes, a new nominee is selected from the applicants.