Dexter Township looking at road work for upcoming season

Road repair is always important in Dexter Township, but there are budgets and limitations.

So things need to be prioritized.

This year there’s one road in particular that might see some improvements because it’s viewed as a priority.

That is Wylie Road.

The Dexter Township Board took a look at a proposed Wylie project along with some others during the March 16 board meeting, when it reviewed the road work recommendations made to them by the Washtenaw County Road Commission.

In presenting the topic, township supervisor Diane Ratkovich said in her report to the board that every year the WCRC sends an estimate for road improvements that they see as a priority.

Ratkovich said traditionally the township doesn’t quite do all of these recommended projects because they typically have a large dollar amount connected to them that is more than the township budget can handle.

One thing the township usually has done is dust control.

Ratkovich asked the board for their thoughts on the recommendations made. Some of the work could get some matching funds from the county.

In looking at setting priorities, board trustee Karen Sikkenga said when looking at road repair projects they should probably consider the quality of the road, number of times it is used and the cost effectiveness of the proposed repairs.

For Sikkenga, a road like Wylie should be a high priority because it is a significant connector road in very poor condition.

However, she said the proposed Forest Court project shouldn't be considered this year because it is a road in a subdivision not as highly used as one like Wylie.

Another road proposed to see work that might not this year is McKinley.

The WCRC proposal for Wylie, from Island Lake Road to Dexter-Pinckney, includes shaping the existing surface, applying six inches or 3,400 tons of limestone with dust control measures and doing project restoration.

The county also recommends some proposed drainage work, which would see ditching work and roadside berm removal along various roads. The township seemed to be leaning toward making this a high priority as well.

The township board did not make any official decisions at the meeting on March 16, but they are expected to do so during the upcoming budget hearing/meeting.

The overall cost of the three projects could be around $114,472 with the township putting forth $72,472 while the matching funds would be at $42,000.

A decision on the road work is expected to come at the township’s 7 p.m. meeting on March 30.