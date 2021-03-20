Webster Twp Police Report, February 2021

From the Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office

During February, there were 62 calls for service (including traffic stops). During this time, a total of seven traffic stops were made with zero citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Webster Township during last month include:

On February 9th, Deputies responded to the 4800 Block of Stein Road to investigate a Fraud Report. Two unknown suspect(s) defrauded the elderly complainant of a large sum of money. The case is under investigation.

On February 27th, Deputies responded to the 4100 Block of W. Pillar Drive for a medical emergency. Upon arrival and after lifesaving efforts had been performed, the 69-year-old female resident was pronounced dead at the scene. The death appears to be natural at this time.