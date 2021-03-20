Dexter Police Report, February 2021

From the Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office

During February, there were 175 calls for service. During this time, 81 traffic stops were made, resulting in two citations.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during last month include:

On February 7th, Deputies investigated a possible Private Property Hit & Run Crash in the 7900 block of Second Street. The suspect driver was observed by a witness who contacted the business owner with license plate information that was subsequently provided to investigating deputies. The parties involved resolved the crash without law enforcement intervention.

On February 9th, Deputies investigated a Retail Fraud in the 7000 Block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd. A known female suspect stole approximately $160 in merchandise. This same suspect has stolen from the store in the past, and the case is under investigation.