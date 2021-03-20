Dexter Downs Chelsea to Claim Share of SEC White Title

Some members of the Dexter basketball team were not even born when the Dreadnaughts last won a SEC title. Well that streak came to an end Friday night when Dexter took down rival Chelsea 62-46 to claim a share of the SEC White title for the first time since 2004.

The Dreadnaughts finished in a three way tie for the conference with Chelsea and Pinckney with all three breaking long title droughts.

The first half was a back and forth battle with the lead changing several times.

Colin Parachek scored seven in the first for Dexter as the Dreadnaughts took a 17-15 lead after one. Jordan Fansler and Joey Cabana scored five each in the quarter as the Bulldogs held tough.

The second was much the same with the teams battling it out, but the momentum swung in the Dreads favor late. Dexter lead by five with three seconds left in the half and had the ball out of bounds. Evan Haroldson was left wide open on the inbounds pass and nailed a triple at the buzzer to give Dexter an eight point lead 30-22 at the break.

With the momentum Dexter came out on fire in the second half scoring the first eight points of the half and blowing the game open to a 16 point lead 38-22 with 5:50 left in the third.

Chelsea struggled with the Dreadnaughts full court press that led to some easy baskets for Dexter during the early run. The Bulldogs offense could not going in the third as they fell behind 45-30 after three.

The Bulldogs would get the lead down to ten in the fourth with Fansler scoring seven in the fourth, but the Dreadnaughts kept the ball in the hands of Cal Bavineau and his free throw shooting sealed the win for the Dreads. Bavineau hit nine of ten free throws in the final quarter to help seal the deal for Dexter.

Parachek led Dexter with 23 points, while Bavineau chipped in with 19. Haroldson added ten points, Aidan Dexter six, Sam Sterlitz and Ty Rychener two each.

Fansler led Chelsea with 17 points and Cabana eight. Jayden Woody and Jacob Stephens added five each, Lucas Hanifan and Dom Guthre four, and Matt Blanton three.

Both teams will open district play next week.