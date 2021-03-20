Dexter Wrestling Sends Pair to Regionals

The Dexter wrestling team knew it was going to be tough at the D1 district Saturday with defending state champion Detroit Catholic Central at the district and it was just that as the Dreadnaughts had two wrestlers move on to next week’s Regional.

Noah Drummond went 3-1 on the day and finished in third place at 140lbs with three pins.

Jacob Joyce was the other Regional qualifier for the Dreadnaughts by going 2-2 on the day.

William Kletzka, Elijah Yount, and Everet Lemon all just missed qualifying for the Regional by falling in the consolation semifinals.