Dexter Forum Notes 03-20-21

From John Hansen

Lots to talk about on a bright, sunny spring morning.

Heidi Patel, president of the freshly merged Education Foundation of Dexter/Excellence for Dexter Students group, wanted folks to know that they are still active and distributing grants despite the Covid disruptions. They are trying to record the 36-year history of the group and are seeking input from early board members and grant recipients. There should be at least a million dollars worth of stories out there. Let them be told.

Vicki Paulissen from the League of Women voters reported on the Citizen's redistricting committee charged with drawing the new lines for our members of Congress and the State Legislature. Of particular interest was the concept of 'communities of interest.' This is a bit vague, but it is a feature of the process, and folks need to speak up to establish that they are a community of interest. The excellent example that she gave dealt with Loch Alpine. This community has about 400 homes, and they share interests, but they are in two different townships. It would make sense for them to be in the same districts, but the law encourages the committee not to split up existing government boundaries. This is another one of those situations where you need to speak up while the process is underway.

And likewise, Karen Roberts, our link to the work being done to revise the City of Dexter's planning and zoning rules, informed us about a proposed move from use-based zoning to form-based zoning. Some places that used to be residences are now businesses, but they still look like residences. So the move would be to zone more on how you look than what you do. You wouldn't actually have to be a duck as long as you looked like a duck if I get the drift. This is another process that invites public input upfront.

And the president dropped by, the president of the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, that is, Quaila Pant. Quaila's day job is to run public relations for six LaFontaine dealerships. Everyone seems to value her organizational skills (she is also the Dexter Rotary Club president nominee). The Chamber is having a meet the board event next week for members at the brewery by the cemetery.

We asked Paul Cousins for an update on his wife Pat, who suffered a severe stroke two weeks ago. The news is generally good in that she has been transferred to the rehabilitation facility inside Chelsea Hospital and is making

progress.

Paul also talked about the decision by the Dexter Daze committee to move the event out of the city. The City Council was reluctant to move forward with permitting the event in light of the Covid situation, so it looks like it might go elsewhere. Last year's event was cancelled, as you may recall. We probably have not heard the final word on this situation yet.

The Dexter Forum's next meeting will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 8:30 AM via Zoom.