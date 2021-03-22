Washtenaw Superintendents’ Association issue statement in support of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities

The following statement was released by the Washtenaw Superintendents’ Association on March 19:

Washtenaw County, Mich. - With the rise of attacks on Asian Americans and after the murder of eight people in Atlanta, including six Asian American women, by a white male shooter, the Washtenaw Superintendents’ Association is issuing the following statement condemning these acts of racism and standing in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities both locally and nationally. WSA represents the superintendents of the Washtenaw Intermediate School District and the nine public school districts in Washtenaw County: Ann Arbor Public Schools, Chelsea School District, Dexter Community Schools, Lincoln Consolidated Schools, Manchester Community Schools, Milan Area Schools, Saline Area Schools, Whitmore Lake Public Schools and Ypsilanti Community Schools. Their statement reads:

As leaders of the nine traditional school districts and the Washtenaw ISD, we stand together to offer our support and solidarity to the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities and call for the end of terrorizing communities of color in our country. As long as racism plagues our schools and our country, we will not be silent.

As educators, we believe it is our responsibility to shine a light on the anti-Asian violence perpetuated and sustained by policies, practices and beliefs throughout history in our country: The Chinese Exclusion Act, U.S. occupation of the Philippines, Japanese internment camps, and more. Although our history is stained by racist violence, our future does not have to be.

It deeply concerns us that our students may not feel safe, loved or valued in our community simply because of the color of their skin. We want our students to know, and especially our Asian students, that we see you. We value you. You are important to us, and everything you are and will become makes our community richer.

As superintendents of the public schools in Washtenaw County, we will not waver. We stand firm today with the same commitment we made last year: We commit to anti-racist leadership and fostering inclusive educational environments where each person, students and staff, feels a sense of belonging and is treated with dignity and respect.

We want to be clear that racism and hate have no home in our schools or in our communities. Our diversity is what makes us stronger, and we call on our community to stand with us as we foster a future that honors and embraces all of our diverse perspectives and experiences.