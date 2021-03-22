Dexter Girls Rout Pinckney in District Opener

A fast start helped the Dexter girls' basketball team take a big first half lead as the Dreadnaughts cruised to a 68-27 win over Pinckney in the Division 1 district opener Monday night.

Alayna Babut sparked the Dreadnaught in the first quarter with 11 points as Dexter took a 17-10 lead after one.

Dexter blew the game wide open with a 19-6 run in the second for a 36-16 halftime lead.

Shannon Schoch scored six in the second and Babut added four more for 15 first half points.

The Dreadnaughts put the game away with another 19-6 run in the third 55-22 lead and cruised from there.

Babut finished with a team high 20 points, while Sydney Pnacek added 12.

Chloe Perry and Schoch chipped in with 10 each, Kylee Niswonger and Maddi Valentine five each, Maggie Lewis four, and Brianna Rodriguez two.

The Dreadnaughts advance to Wednesday's semifinal where they will face Brighton at Ann Arbor Skyline at 5:30 PM.