ALERT: New Traffic Signal Advisory on Zeeb Rd

WHEN: Starting Thursday, March 25, 2021WHERE: Zeeb Rd at entrance to Meijer in Scio TownshipBACKGROUND: Starting Thursday, March 25, 2021, the new traffic signal on Zeeb Rd at the entrance to Meijer in Scio Township will become fully functional. Between now and March 25, the signal will be in “flash” to help drivers grow accustomed to the new signal. The signal will become fully functional on March 25. Once the signal is fully functional, all legs of the intersection will have wireless vehicle detection to help with the flow of traffic. WCRC will monitor timing at this new signal and the signals located on Jackson Rd. Drivers are encouraged to stop at the thick white “stop bar” before the intersection to ensure the detection system is triggered. CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this new signal, please contact Jeff Young, signal engineer, (734) 327-6671, youngj@wcroads.org