Buzzer-Beater Lifts Dreadnaughts Past Brighton in District Opener

March Madness did not take long to show its face in Dexter Tuesday night as Brennan Parachek hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Dreadnaughts past Brighton 52-49 in the district opener.

Dexter controlled the first half, taking a 16-12 lead after one quarter behind eight points by Colin Parachek.

The Dreadnaughts would close the second quarter on a 9-0 run, including a last second buzzer-beater by Evan Haroldson to give the Dreads a 3620 halftime lead.

Cal Bavineau hit a jumper to open the second half to make it 38-20, but Brighton would go on a run behind a pressure defense that forced numerous Dexter turnovers.

The Bulldogs went on a 12-2 run to close the third and cut the Dreadnaughts lead to 40-32 after three.

Brighton opened the fourth with a 9-2 run to cut the once 18-point lead down to one 42-41. with under five minutes left.

Ty Rychener nailed a triple and Colin Parachek followed with a lay-in to give Dexter a 47-41 lead and force a Brighton timeout.

The Bulldogs went on a 8-2 run and tied the game with under a minute left.

Dexter held the ball and Brighton nearly forced a turnover, but Rychener dove for the loose ball and a timeout was called by Dexter with 22.7 left.

Brennan Parachek, who has played sparingly this season due to injuries entered the game for offensive rebound purposes.

With five second left Bavineau took the ball to the right baseline but got cornered, he hit Brennan Parachek, who had stepped out behind the arch, with a pass and Parachek calmly launched a triple that hit nothing but net as the buzzer sending the Dexter bench and student section pouring on to the floor in celebration.

"Brighton really stepped up defensively in the second half," Coach Jason Rushton said. "We drew up a two man ball screen play for Cal and Colin, but they were covered and Brennan was able to replace the roll and Cal found him. The shot would not have been possible if it hadn't been for Ty diving on that loose ball."

Bavineau and Colin Parachek finished with 12 points each to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Rychener finished with seven, Aidan Dexter five, Sam Sterlitz four, and Cole Arnedt two.

Brennan Parachek finished with three, his only shot of the night that couldn't have come at a bigger time for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter moves on to Thursday's district semifinals where the will face Pinckney. The Dreadnaughts have had a rough time with the Pirates this season, dropping both regular season games. That being said, it is hard to beat a team three times in a season