BREAKING Pinckney Basketball Forced to Forfeit District Semifinals Against Dexter

The Pinckney basketball team will not be able to play in Thursday's D1 district semifinals against Dexter due to Covid contact tracing and the Dreadnaughts will move on to Saturday's district championship against the winner of Ann Arbor Skyline and South Lyon East.

In a kind gesture by the Dreadnaughts, the final score of the Pinckney game will be 7-6 allowing the Pirates Dylan Reason to score six points to finish with 1000 career points at Pinckney.

Dexter will play in the finals Saturday night at 7:00 PM.