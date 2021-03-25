Sneak Peek at the Four New Outdoor Sculptures Coming to Dexter

By Doug Marrin

Dexter will be getting four new works of art added to the City’s collection of outdoor sculptures displayed around town.

Each year, the City replaces those sculptures designated as temporary with new pieces. Artists interested in submitting their work for consideration did so in February. On March 11, the selection committee made its recommendations for the 2020-2021 Dexter Art Gardens Temporary Sculpture Display. The recommendations were approved by the City Council at its March 22 meeting.

The sculptures will be installed in the first two weeks of June and removed in the last half of May 2022.

Sidewalk Concert by Paula Stoeke to be located near the Dexter District Library.

Low-Poly Open Heart by Matthew Duffy to be located at the Clock Tower Plaza.

Flora Imagine by Kathy Kreager to be located at the Mill Creek Park Circular Seating Area.

Photo credits: Dexter City Council meeting packet, March 22, 2021.