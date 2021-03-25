Sneak Peek at the Four New Outdoor Sculptures Coming to Dexter
By Doug Marrin
Dexter will be getting four new works of art added to the City’s collection of outdoor sculptures displayed around town.
Each year, the City replaces those sculptures designated as temporary with new pieces. Artists interested in submitting their work for consideration did so in February. On March 11, the selection committee made its recommendations for the 2020-2021 Dexter Art Gardens Temporary Sculpture Display. The recommendations were approved by the City Council at its March 22 meeting.
The sculptures will be installed in the first two weeks of June and removed in the last half of May 2022.
Photo credits: Dexter City Council meeting packet, March 22, 2021.