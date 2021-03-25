MI Redistricting Commissioner Speaks at Dexter City Council

By Doug Marrin

Rebecca Szetela, a member of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC), attended the Dexter City Council virtual meeting on March 22 to encourage the public to engage in the reconstruction of Michigan’s political districts.

In 2018, Michigan voters passed Proposal 2, a ballot initiative, for voters and not legislators to take responsibility for nonpartisan redistricting and created the MICRC. The Commission comprises 13 randomly selected Michigan residents that include four Democrats, five Independents, and four Republicans. The MICRC is responsible for redistricting the U.S. Congressional, Michigan House, and Michigan Senate districts.

“Before we're allowed to start preparing any redistricting plans, we're required by the constitutional amendment to have at least ten public meetings,” explained Szetela. We actually have scheduled 16 of those meetings rather than ten. We decided to do a little more.”

The two closest meetings to the Dexter area will May 27 in Lansing and June 8 in Novi. The purpose of the public hearings is threefold: 1) Inform the public on the process, 2) Explain the responsibilities of the commission, and 3) Solicit feedback on potential redistricting plans.

“We are actively going out and meeting with city councils throughout the state of Michigan, asking for public input for people both to attend a meeting or also contact us via public comments,” said Szetela.

Questions, ideas to increase awareness and engagement and/or provide public comments about Michigan’s redistricting process can be emailed to Redistricting@michigan.gov or mail them to MICRC/P.O. Box 30318/Lansing, MI 48909.

To learn more about Michigan’s new redistricting process or obtain more information about the upcoming public hearings, please visit www.michigan.gov/MICRC.