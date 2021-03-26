UPDATE: U-M Speaks to the Future of Stinchfield’s Closed Trails

By Doug Marrin

On November 24, 2020, walkers in the University of Michigan’s Stinchfield Woods were surprised to find brush piled across some of their favorite trails with signs announcing the paths were now closed.

The short message read, "This trail is now closed for safety purposes and for respect of our neighbors' privacy. Feel free to use the other trails at Stinchfield Woods" Contact information for U-M's property management was provided.

The closures came as a sudden shock to users who have been walking the trails for years, even decades. The prevailing question from scores of adjacent property owners and community members was, “Why?”

In a phone conversation, UM’s School for Environment and Sustainability (SEAS) explained that the closures resulted from neighboring land owners’ complaints of trespassers and dogs wandering off onto their property. The landowners wanted to hunt and trap on their property near Stinchfield but were fearful of doing so with the possibility of people in the area.

As a result of these ongoing complaints, SEAS decided to close off the trails on the eastern side of Stinchfield Woods, the stretch of land bordering the landowners in question. The move effectively closed off approximately 75 acres, or around ten-percent of Stinchfield—for many, the most scenic section with its glacially-formed hills and towering hardwoods.

Walkers are drawn to the serenity of the towering pines and hardwoods

Public outcry exploded with many people contacting SEAS to voice their shock and anger. In speaking to people on the trails and in emails sent to the Sun Times, a plethora of questions also erupted. The evident and prevailing question being, “Will the trails re-open?”

For an answer, UM has some excellent news for Stinchfield users. In an email to the Sun Times News, SEAS Facilities states,

“We are currently working with various offices within the University of Michigan to assess the best path forward, including adding new boundary markers and signage to better delineate where the University’s property ends. Installation of boundary markers and new signage may help alleviate some of the challenges we faced, which generated trespassing complaints from multiple neighbors over the years. This led to the closure while we evaluated the best course forward.

“Once we are able to make signage and boundary marker additions, we anticipate being able to re-open trails, likely sometime over the summer. It will take some time to do this work, and we currently don’t have an expected opening date. While we work on this, we encourage visitors to take advantage of the other miles of beautiful trails that have been and continue to remain open to the public.”

In its response, SEAS also recognized the love that many people have for Stinchfield Woods, but they also want the public to be reminded of the property's primary purpose.

“We are grateful to those members of the community who have shared their support and who enjoy visiting the trails on our field research site. While we do allow public access from sunrise to sunset, this is not a public park, nor a recreational site, it’s a research and teaching site. It is not managed by a parks team or staffed in a way to be able to coordinate a formal volunteer effort at this time. As has been our practice we ask that SEAS Facilities be notified if there are any concerns. We will address the concern as we are able.”

“…Stinchfield is a field research and teaching site first and foremost, and all visitors use this property at their own risk and must adhere to posted rules. Trail closures may be necessary at times in the future for specific research projects, trail maintenance, emergency repairs, etc., and the University reserves the right to close trails should we need to in the future.”

Stinchfield trails have been open to the public since the 1930s when UM purchased the first tract of the 770-acre woods.

In what may come as a surprise to many well-meaning visitors to the property, SEAS also speaks to maintenance and hobby activities by some users.

“In several notes we received from visitors, individuals talked about how they cut trails open, remove invasive species, or collect mushrooms on the site, and unfortunately, none of these activities are permitted. As a research site, we may be conducting research on any of the living elements on the property, even those that may not be obvious to some visitors, such as invasive species. We ask that people refrain from removing or cutting anything.”

When visiting Stinchfield Woods, UM asks everyone to be good stewards of the land, including:

Keeping dogs on leash at ALL times and picking up & disposing of their waste

No vehicles are permitted on-site except those approved by SEAS Facilities for research and teaching.

No bicycles (motorized or non-motorized) or snowmobiles are permitted on the property.

No chainsaw work, cutting, or collecting plants, shrubs, or trees of any kind except those approved by SEAS Facilities for research and teaching.

No hunting or harming of wildlife.

Some parking is available at Stinchfield woods road, as long as the gate is easily accessible for caretaker and emergency vehicles. There is no parking at the Territorial Gate. Any vehicles found blocking either gate are subject to being towed at the owner's expense.

Stinchfield hours of use are from sunrise to sunset

Some in the community have suggested forming a volunteer group to assist in the stewardship of the property and facilitate public relations, similar to the groups that adopt portions of state land to help in its care. It is an idea SEAS Facilities is open to, but for now, they say the best way folks can take care of the property is to simply follow the rules.

“We appreciate our visitors who share our passion for nature, and hope they continue to enjoy the miles of trails that are open now, and in the future.”