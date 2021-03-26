Dexter Community Update 03-22-21

By Doug Marrin

Pre-Arranged Participation

Rebecca Szetela of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission explained to the Council and listening public how they could become involved in reconstructing the state’s political boundaries through a series of public hearings to be held throughout the state.

Jim Carson, President of the Dexter Senior Center, requested a contribution of $16,500 from the City for the Center. Carson explained the annual budget for the Center is approximately $90,000, of which $40,000 is funded through grants. The remainder of the money has to be raised by the Center. The Senior Center requests a prorated amount from the City of Dexter, Dexter Twp, Webster Twp, and Scio Twp based on their number of residents who use the Dexter Senior Center services. City of Dexter residents has 104 residents of the 314 Senior Center members. Mayor Keough responded favorably to the request, stating the Council would take action on a future agenda.

Non-Arranged Participation

Speaking as a board member for the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, Chuck Colby informed the Council that the Chamber is planning to move forward with its Friday night summer concerts in Monument Park. A public safety plan would be forthcoming. Coming out of the pandemic and with the departure of Dexter Daze from the City, Colby emphasized the need, now more than ever, to support downtown businesses with such events.

Department of Public Works Report

DPW Superintendent Dan Schlaff reported that the community wood chip pile had been relocated outside the Wastewater Treatment gate at 8360 Huron St.

Work to get the newly relocated Community Garden on Dan Hoey Rd is ongoing to prepare for the upcoming season. The driveway, parking, and water lines are the immediate projects underway.

Community Development Report

Scio Township Master Plan Update: The Scio Twp Planning Commission is interested in working with the City regarding the Baker Road corridor. Both planning commissions will meet to determine how best to coordinate their efforts.

Arbor Day and Street Tree Planting: Staff attended the March 16 Parks and Rec Commission meeting to provide the members with information regarding Arbor Day and Street Tree Planting in anticipation of the Council merging the Tree Board and Parks and Rec Commission.

Michigan Trails Magazine: The City has placed a ¼-page ad in the Michigan Trails Magazine since 2015. This year, to announce Phase 2 of the Mill Creek Pathway opening, the City has placed a ½-page ad.

8180 Main St: Regarding the lot on Mill Creek across from the fire station, the owner is working with City Staff towards an application to develop the parcel into a canoe/kayak livery with outdoor seating in partnership with Grand River Brewery.

8099 & 8093 Main Street Renovations: AR Brouwer has completed work to install a new roof on the former Red Brick Inn building. Brouwer also discovered that the storefront cornice for 8099 Main Street is rotted and removed for public safety.

Hilltop View Apartments: Underground sanitary, storm, and water mains have been installed.

City Manager Report

Council Vacancy: At the March 8, 2021, City Council meeting, Julie Knight announced that she would be stepping down from City Council effective the end of March.

Washtenaw County Declaration: The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to declare a local State of Emergency. This allows the City of Dexter boards and commissions to continue meeting virtually through December 31, 2021, if desired.

Sale of Equipment: City Staff is working with the City Attorney to compile information and develop draft language for a proposed Charter Amendment proposal to permit the sale of city personal property and equipment.

Conflict of Interest Ordinance: City Staff is working with the City Attorney to update the draft Conflict of Interest Ordinance.

Student Representatives: The term for Student Representative appointments expires in June 2021. Staff has started advertising these openings to begin generating applications.

Easter Egg Hunt: The Parks and Recreation Commission is moving forward with a modified Easter Egg Hunt for 2021. This involves hiding wooden eggs throughout the City from Friday, March 26 through Friday, April 9, and providing children the opportunity to visit the parks at their leisure to try to find the eggs. This keeps the fun of an egg hunt while keeping the children safe and maintaining social distancing.

Farmers Market: The City has started advertising for a new Market Manager. The job posting is available on the City’s website. The current plan is to maintain the same Covid protocols as last year, including requiring masks to enter; oneway traffic flow; and limiting the number of people walking through the market at one time.

Fire Station Phase 1 Environmental Inspection: The Phase 1 site assessment did not identify any items that constitute an urgent concern. But there are potential items that warrant a phase 2 site assessment and possible remediation in the event of the site being sold or the building being demolished.

3515 Broad Street Update: The purchase agreement for 3515 Broad St. (new city offices) has been signed and executed by both parties. The earnest money deposit has been filed with the title company. City Council approved the proposal from Partners in Architecture to evaluate adding elevator(s), the barn, and build-out for the City’s office needs.

Mayor’s Report

Mayor Keough read a proclamation of the City Council’s gratitude to retiring Councilmember Julie Knight and appreciation for her years of service to Dexter.

The Mayor also responded to the Dexter Daze Committee's decision to withdraw its permit request and move the event to a location outside of the City.

“I do want the public to know that our two board members (Knight and Hubbard) did try to set up meetings with the members of the Dexter Daze Committee. I believe an email was shared with Julie, and that got forwarded on to the Committee with ideas that they had to try and improve the level of detail in the request.

“I've heard a lot of different people say, ‘The City turned them down.’ We did try to work with them and offer some guidance to try and find a way to permit that event, albeit at a smaller scale, I think was what we were suggesting and with a little more clarification on how it would operate. In my experience, you just can't approve a permit that doesn't have the description that it's needed or the detail that’s needed. I know that may be a judgment call, but that's the other side of the story.”

Consent Agenda

In its consent agenda, the Council approved:

Bills and payroll for $618,128.95. Recommendations from the Art Selection Committee for this year’s outdoor sculpture displays.

A proclamation declaring the last Friday in April as Arbor Day in the City of Dexter. The designation of the City’s Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee as the coordinating body for the 2024 Dexter Bicentennial.

New Business

The Council approved a parent group request for a graduation processional through town on May 23, 2021.

The Council adopted a Notice of Intent Resolution Capital Improvement Bonds as part of the new city office funding process at 3515 Broad St.

The Council approved a proposal from Partners in Architecture for assessment services for 3515 Broad St for $5,400.

The Council approved the purchase of a wood chipper for $42,237.04 with an $8,000 trade-in of the old wood chipper.

A motion was passed to post recordings of City meetings to the website. Details to be worked out.

Council Comments

The meeting was Councilmember Julie Knight’s last council meeting, and members filled their comments with appreciation for her time and service. Julie then gave her parting comments.

“I'm so happy that we're moving forward with the purchase of new city offices, in particular, the fact that it's in a historic site. I'm very, very pleased to see us move forward with that, and hopefully, things work out where we can secure that site. I truly believe in preserving the history of our town. I think it's a perfect spot for city offices, not only for our staff but also for our public to come and see us.

“On the other end of that, I'm hoping we can move forward with the fire hall issue. We definitely need a new fire hall. When I look at what these poor firemen are dealing with living in our existing hall, we definitely need an upgrade. We’re a city now. We need to act like a city and upgrade our services to our public.

“Again, I want to make sure that we preserve our history. It’s very important, as important as our progress into the future. I’m going to leave you with this quote from Will Rogers that I found in my father’s files when cleaning them out, ‘Government is so strange. A man gets up to speak. He says nothing. Nobody listens, and then everyone disagrees.’”