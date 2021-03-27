Dexter Wrestling Sends Two to D1 State Finals

The Dexter wrestling team had two wrestlers qualify for this weekends Division 1 state finals after top four finishes at Regionals Saturday.

Noah Drummond earned a third-place finish at 140 pounds for the Dreadnaughts. He opened with a 7-3 win in the quarterfinals but fell to the #1 seed from Detroit Catholic Central in the semifinals. Drummond then received a bye in the consolation semis and won the finals 8-2 to finish third.

Jacob Joyce finished fourth at 145 pounds. He won his opening match 9-3 before falling by pin in the semifinals. Joyce then won by pin in the consolation semifinals but lost a 5-2 decision in the finals to finish fourth.