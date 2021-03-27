Dexter Swim and Dive Fifth at D2 State Finals

Photo of Clayton Kinnard from Dexter Swim and Dive Twitter

All good things must come to an end, but you will not see any head hanging from the Dexter swim and dive team and its coaches after the D2 state finals Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts saw their streak of four straight D2 state titles come to an end, but this year’s state team of seven swimmers and divers came away with a strong 5th place finish and was all smiles after the meet.

Dexter finished with 153 points in the meet won by Birmingham Seaholm with 267.5. The Dreadnaughts were just 26 points out of fourth place and a spot on the medal stand.

Cole Warren earned a third-place finish in the diving Friday night to kick things off for Dexter.

The swimming events started Saturday with the 200-medley relay team of Lucas Greatorek, Adam Hauser, Stuart Bovich, and Matthew Resende finished 17th, just one spot out of the points.

Clayton Kinnard launched the Dreads to the top part of the standings by winning the state title in the 200 free with a time of 1:39.72. He was 3.84 seconds faster than his state qualifying time.

After a 23rd place finish by Hauser in the 200 IM, the Dreadnaughts kicked things into gear.

Zach Norris earned a third-place finish in the 50 free and eight in the 100 free. Leo Varitek also earned a 12th place finish in the 100 free for Dexter.

Hauser then finished 18th in the 500 free for Dexter.

The 200-free relay team of Kinnard, Norris, Varitek, and Resende finished state runner-up, just .21 out of first.

Greatorex swam a great race in the 100-back and finished 18th, while Bovich was 38th.

Kinnard finished third in the 100-breast, just .23 out of first and then was part of the 400-free relay along with Norris, Varitek, and Resende that cut over 11 seconds off their state qualifying time and finished fifth.

Kinnard would be named the Swimmer of the Year with his first, second, third, and fifth place All-State finishes in his four events.