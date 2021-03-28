Dexter Rolls Past Skyline for District Title

Clutch outside shooting and a patient offense helped the Dexter basketball team claim its first district title in 15 years Saturday night as the Dreadnaughts took down Ann Arbor Skyline 56-37.

The Dreadnaughts looked like they were ready for this game from the start.

Skyline put a full court press on from the opening whistle and every time down the court the back court of Cal Bavineau, Colin Parachek, Evan Haroldson, and Aidan Dexter was ready for it.

They were patient and moved the ball at ease with on the mark passes and calmly moved the ball up the court that led to several easy baskets. When they weren't getting the easy baskets, it was the outside shooting of Dexter, Rychener and Parachek, or the driving to the basket by Bavineau that sparked the offense all night.

Aidan Dexter hit a pair of triples in the opening quarter to give the Dreadnaughts a 14-11 lead after one.

Dexter then opened the second with an 8-1 run for a 22-12 lead. Skyline would finish the quarter with an 8-4 run to cut the Dreads lead to 26-20 at the break.

The teams traded baskets to start the second half when Aidan Dexter and Haroldson hit back to back threes to push the lead to 34-22 forcing an Eagles timeout.

Haroldson would nail his second triple of the third and Dexter extended its lead to 41-26 after three.

Trailing by 15, Skyline tried to put more pressure on the fourth but Dexter broke the press and had several easy lay-ins as the lead grew to 20 and Dexter cruised to the win and its first title since 2006.

Parachek was his usual consistent self scoring nine first half points and finishing with a team high 15 points.

Aidan Dexter was hot beyond the arch with three triples and finished with 13 points.

Bavineau's ball control was key for the Dreads all night in helping with the press break and his penetration to the hoop that led to open three-point looks for the other Dreadnaughts. He also finished with nine points.

Haroldson hit the two big triples in the third and finished with six points, while Sam Sterlitz finished with five points. Ty Rychener and Brennan Parachek each finished with four points for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 16-3 overall and advance to the D1 Regional at Northville Tuesday where they will face an undefeated and third-ranked Ann Arbor Huron team (16-0) at 7:30 PM.