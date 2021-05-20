“Tails and Tales” All Summer at the Dexter District Library

From DDL

This year’s Summer Reading Program will begin on Monday, June 21 at 11:00 am when the Library virtually presents magician Cameron Zvara: Comedy Magician & Entertainer. This 45-minute show full of magic, card tricks, comedy, and audience participation is for all ages. Registration is required. The Zoom link will be emailed before the program.

We all know this year’s been a little strange. If you are looking for interesting programs this summer, the Library is here for you. Readers of all ages can explore the animal kingdom with the Dexter District Library’s “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program. Kids ages 12 and under may register for the Reading Club or the Read-To-Me Club if they are not yet reading on their own. Teens and Tweens may participate in the Teen Read program while adults may join their own reading group. Registration for all of the Summer Reading Programs begins on Monday, June 21 at 10:00 am or you may register anytime throughout the summer. Registration for the Programs may be done in person at the Library, or online through the Beanstack website (dexter.beanstack.org) or Beanstack app available in app stores for mobile devices.

In addition to this year’s Summer Reading Program, the Library will be presenting a summer calendar of mostly virtual events for everyone. Page Turner Adventures is a 6-week story safari that includes virtual shows, crafts, recipes, games, creature features, author visits and more! The Library will also be partnering with local organizations such as Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, Breathe Yoga Studio, and Dexter Creamery. There will also be book clubs and Take & Make Craft bags, as well as many other activities for the entire family. All of our upcoming events can be viewed on our website at www.dexter.lib.mi.us.

Summer Virtual Story Times will begin on Tuesday, June 22 and will run through August 10. Summer Story Times are livestreamed on our Facebook page on Tuesdays at 10:30 am. This program is geared for ages 5 and under, but everyone is welcome to join us. Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes. Summer Story Times for children include picture, pop-up and interactive books, flannel-board stories, songs, puppets, finger plays, crafts and other activities that encourage a love of reading for your child. These events are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

The Summer Reading Program will wrap up on Friday, August 6 at 11:00 am with Storyteller Mat Emerick as Professor Snoopenheimer who will snoop out “Kooky Kryptids!” What, exactly, is a "kryptid?" Well it's a misspelling of "cryptid" which is an animal or creature that is reported, but not proven, to exist... like Big Foot. Children of all ages are welcome. Registration is required.

Everyone who finishes the Summer Reading Program can pick up a goody bag of coupons, snacks and other surprises from August 2 until school begins. Kids, tweens, and teens who have completed the Beanstack challenges, or turned in completed records by August 17 will be entered into a final drawing with a chance to win some amazing prizes. The Final Prize Drawing will be held on Wednesday, August 18. Everyone is welcome to sign up or participate in any of our summer events.

For more information, stop by the Library and pick up all the Summer Reading Program fliers and calendars or visit our website at www.dexter.lib.mi.us.