Webster Twp Police Report, April 2021

From WCSO

During April there were 58 calls for service (including traffic stops). During this time a total of 2 traffic stops were made with 1 citation issued.

Noteworthy events in Webster Township during the last month include:

On April 11th Deputies responded to the area of N. Territorial and Donovan Roads for a Traffic Crash. During the investigation which was a single motor vehicle crash, the 19-year-old driver, an Ypsilanti resident, was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Drugs. The case is pending a toxicology report.

On April 14th Deputies investigated a Fraud Complaint in the 5200 Block of Vaughn Road. Unknown suspect(s) made unauthorized charges on the complainant’s credit card. There are currently no suspects or leads in this incident.