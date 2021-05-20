Dexter Tennis Brings Home Regional Title

The Dexter girls’ tennis team pulled off what some would call a stunning upset as the Dreadnaught claimed the D2 Regional title at South Lyon Wednesday.

The Dreadnaughts had no number-one seeds in any flight but came home with seven Regional champions on their way to the team title.

Tara Lessnau at two-singles and Averi Rose/Maria DeMerrell were both four seeds but came away with titles.

Lessnau opened with a 6-4, 6-2 win and then knocked off the #1 seed from Walled Lake Western. She then dominated the final 6-1, 6-1.

Rose and DeMerrell opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win and then rallied from a set down in the semifinals to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. They then won the title 6-4, 6-3.

Lindsey Wiczorek was a three-seed and pulled out the title at one-singles. She opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win and a 6-3, 6-0 win in the semifinals. The finals saw Wiczorek pull out a three-set 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 win.

Sefina Patterson and Lia DeMerrell were also three seeds at four-doubles and came away with a Regional title. The dominated their way to three wins taking the opener 6-0, 6-0 and the semifinal match 6-0, 6-1. They then easily won the final 6-1, 6-1.

Avery Goodrich at three-singles and Emma Hodder four-singles, were second seeds and pulled out exciting three set matches in the finals to claim their titles.

Goodrich cruised through a pair of matches 6-0, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-1 to reach the finals. She dropped the first set 2-6, but bounced back to win the next two 6-3, 6-1 for the title.

Hodder took her first match 6-2, 6-2 and had a tough one in the semifinals with a 7-5, 7-6 (4) win to reach the finals. She dropped the first set 4-6, but battled back to take the next two 6-4, 6-2.

Sarah Penrose and Chloe Sprague won the two-doubles title in a tiebreaker in the championship. The won their opening match by default and then won 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals. They dropped the opening set 3-6 and won the second 6-1 to set up the exciting final set. They were tied at 6-6 and won the tiebreaker at six points to pull out the win and the title 7-6 (6).

Anya Johansen and Charlotte Bruderly reached the finals but dropped a tough match to Holly at one-doubles. They won their opening match 6-3, 7-6 (6) and the semifinal match 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-0 before falling in the finals.

Dexter finished with 30 points to beat out Holly and South Lyon East with 13 points each.

The Dreadnaughts will take part in the D2 state finals at Midland June 4-5.