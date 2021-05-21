Dexter Baseball Finishes Sweep of Adrian

The Dexter baseball team stayed on top of the SEC White standings after finishing off a three-game sweep of Adrian Wednesday.

Adrian took a 2-0 lead after one, but the Dreadnaughts would rally.

Davis Bennett drove in a run with a single in the second to tie the game at 2-2.

A pair of Maples errors helped give Dexter a 4-2 lead in the fourth and then Evan Krolewski blew the game wide open with a grand slam to push the lead to 8-2. Payton Hendricks added an RBI single to make the Dreads lead 10-2.

Dexter would add a pair of insurance runs in the sixth to make the final 12-2.

Krolewski finished with two hits and four RBI to lead the offense. Bennett added two hits and an RBI, Hendricks and Joey Tessmer a hit and RBI, Cam Rosen two hits and two runs scored, Zach Gullekson a hit and two runs scored, Brennan Parachek a hit and run scored, and Brian Matthews one hit. Avery Berkebile earned the win with one strikeout and allowed one hit in five innings of work.

Dexter leads the SEC White by one game over Tecumseh with three game remaining to decide the league title. The Dreadnaughts take on Pinckney for three Monday and Wednesday and the Indians have a three-game series with Chelsea this week.