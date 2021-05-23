Dexter Track and Field Sends 12 to D1 State Finals

The Dexter boys’ and girls’ track and field teams had a great showing at the Division 1 regional at Saline Friday as the Dreadnaughts qualified 12 athletes for the state finals at East Kentwood Saturday, June 5.

The boys’ finished second overall with 79 points behind only Saline with 130.5.

Cole Cabana led the Dreadnaughts by qualifying in three events. Cabana finished second in the 100 and 200 races and was part of the Regional champion 4x400 relay team along with Wilson Kasischke, Micah Davis, and Nathan Gariepy.

The 4x400 team set a new school record with their winning time, beating the old record that was set 1991.

Conor Kolka qualified with a second-place finish in the 320, while Noah Schultz and Cole Sheldon qualified with second and third place finishes respectively in the pole vault.

Third-place finishes went to Kasischke in the 400, Gariepy the 800, and Davis the high jump.

Samuel Fitzpatrick was fourth in the high jump and James Livingston fifth in the shot put and the 4x800 team of Brandon Anderson, John Harm, Owen Ackerman, Adam Hauser was fifth. The 4x200 relay team of Nathan Biggs, Jonny Adamczyk, Quentin, Hurdle, Devon Durliat finished eighth.

The girls’ finished in fourth place at the regional with 88 points. Ann Arbor Huron won the regional title with 133 points.

The Lady Dreads dominated the pole vault by taking the top six places, with four qualifying for the state finals.

Josianne Mettes won the regional title with a vault of 12’7”. Sophia Mettes was second in the vault, while McKenzie Stock and Abigail Van Noord also qualified with third and fourth place finishes.

Ella Gasiorek and Izabella Behnke tied for fifth for the Dreadnaughts.

Jamie Giese qualified for the state finals in the shot put with a second-place finish.

Katie Krueger was third in the discus and Haley Craig third in the high jump.

Fourth place finishes went to Abby Marek in the discus and the 4x400 relay team of Gwen Tatara, Hannah Berenson, Ashley Mitchell, and Gracie Burns.

Burns was also third in the 400 and sixth in the 200. The 4x800 team of Megan O’Day, Abigail Fox, Allison Berkholz, and Kate Varitek was fifth, the 4x100 team of Maggie Jordan, Mikala Sposito, Gracyn Beck, Gasiorek sixth, Sposito tied for seventh in the pole vault, and Mitchell eighth in the 800.