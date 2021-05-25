Dexter Baseball Claims SEC White Title

The Dexter baseball team took home the SEC White title by sweeping Pinckney in a doubleheader and getting a little help from its rival Chelsea as the Bulldogs knocked off Tecumseh in the first game of a DH to give the Dreadnaughts a an outright title.

Dexter entered Monday's games with a one game lead with three to go in the conference.

The Dreadnaughts took the opener over the Pirates 6-1 and Chelsea beat the Indians 4-1 to give Dexter at least a share of the title. Dexter claimed the outright title with a 5-1 win in the night cap.

Pinckney took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the opener, but Dexter took the lead with a pair of runs in the second on a Pirate error and an RBI groundout by James Pezda.

A balk and an RBI single by Evan Krolewski made it 4-1 in the third and Nathan Deleruyelle followed with an RBI single to make it 5-1.

Dexter would add an insurance run in the fifth with an RBI single by Shay Ohtonen to make it 6-1.

Avery Berkebile got off to a slow start but finished strong with a complete game win with five strikeouts and allowing six hits.

Krolewski and Ohtonen had two hits and an RBI each, while Zach Gullekson had two hits and two runs scored. Josh Sharp, Berkebile, and Brian Matthews had one hit each.

Ohtonen and Ethan Hochendoner combined for a five-hitter in the second game. Both struck out two and Hochendoner allowed just one hit in four innings of relief work.

A two-run single by Berkebile gave the Dreads a 2-0 lead in the second.

Pinckney cut the lead to 2-1 in the third, but Dexter got the run back in the bottom of the inning with a Max Bielas RBI-single.

Dexter would get a pair of insurance runs in the sixth on a RBI-double by Hochendoner and RBI-single by Pezda to make it 5-1 final.

Hochendoner finished with two hits and an RBI, while Krolewski had two hits and a run scored. Brekebile had a single and two RBI, Gullekson, Deleruyelle, and Derrick Nelson one hit each.

Dexter improved to 16-1 in the SEC White and 22-8-2 overall on the season.