Dexter Softball Rolls to Fifth Straight Win

The Dexter softball team made it five straight wins after a doubleheader sweep of Pinckney Monday.

The Dreadnaughts rallied from three runs down in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Pirates 5-4 in the opener.

Sam Sutton ripped a home run in the first inning to give the Dreads a 1-0 lead, but the offense would stall after that.

Pinckney would tie the game in the fifth and it would stay that way through the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

The Pirates scored three times in the top of the eighth to take a 4-1 lead and setting up an exciting finish for the Dreadnaughts.

Hannah Marsik doubled in a run and put runners on second and third with one out. After a strikeout, Emma Sortor was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Kylee Niswonger then ripped a bases clearing triple to score all three runners for the 5-4 walk-off win.

Brenna Cassidy was 3-3 on the day to lead the offense. Niswonger finished with two hits and three RBI, Sutton two hits and an RBI, Lillie Robeson two hits, and Marsik a hit and RBI. Sutton struck out 13 in the eight inning complete game in the circle for Dexter.

A six-run first inning sparked the Dreads to a 10-4 win in the second game.

Sutton smacked a pair of home runs and finished with five RBI to lead Dexter.

Jenna Wagenschutz added two hits and two RBI, while Paige Sayler had two doubles and Niswonger a pair of hits. Robeson chipped in with a hit and RBI, Cassidy and Maddy Thompson one hit each. Sayler struck out 12 and allowed five hits for the win.

The Dreadnaughts breezed to a 9-0 and 13-1 sweep of Skyline Friday.

Sutton struck out 17 and allowed four hits in the opener. She also had three hits and two RBI to lead the offense.

Thompson chipped in with two hits and two RBI and Niswonger a pair of hits and an RBI. Wagenschutz, Sayler, and Camryn Chase each had a hit and RBI, and Cassidy a hit and run scored.

Sayler struck out 11 and allowed two hits in the second game win over the Eagles.

Niswonger had a big night with three hits and four RBI to lead the offense. Sutton added three hits and two RBI and Sortor two hits and an RBI. Robeson added a double and three RBI, Thompson a double and RBI, Wagenschutz and Marsik a double each.

Dexter improved to 24-7 overall on the season.