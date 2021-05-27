Dexter Monthly Police Report, April 2021

From WCSO

During April, there were 184 calls for service. During this time 60 traffic stops were made resulting in 5 citations.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during the last month include:

On April 6th Deputies investigated a Fraud Complaint in the 8000 Block of Main Street. Unknown suspect(s) made unauthorized charges on the complainant’s business account using her credit card number. There are currently no suspects or leads in this incident.

On April 7th Deputies investigated an Identity Theft Complaint in the 7600 Block of Forest Street. Unknown suspect(s) opened a cellular services account in the complainant’s name making unauthorized charges to her account. There are currently no suspects or leads in this incident.

On April 19th Deputies investigated a Malicious Destruction of Property Complaint {MDOP} in the 2600 Block of Baker Road. Unknown suspect(s) damaged the press box at Dexter High School and fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspects or leads in this incident.

On April 23rd Deputies investigated an Identity Theft Complaint in the 4400 Block of Inverness Street. Unknown suspect(s) used the complainants’ identities to file income tax returns with the IRS. There are currently no suspects or leads in this incident.