Participation needed: Dexter Township looking to grow and preserve

Dexter Township wants to hear from its residents, and hopefully see some involved, when it comes to the future of preserving open spaces and land.

The township especially wants to hear from farmland owners and community members who have some expertise or interest in land conservation and preservation initiatives.

However, the discussion and learning around this is not limited to certain people, but it's open to anyone interested.

“In Dexter Township there are competing needs to welcome and manage residential growth and development while at the same-time preserving open-spaces, farmland, and agricultural activities. It is critical that we as a township learn about and explore various avenues for preserving open land and natural spaces, including options for farmers in land conservation, use and sale, beyond residential development,” the township said in a notice to the community asking residents to apply to be on a committee devoted to this.

The aim of the Open Space and Land Preservation initiative and committee is to:

explore available resources, strategies, and initiatives available to the township to preserve farmland and open space

to engage and educate the community through the process of this exploration

to reach out to farmers to provide information and options for land use and sale, including purchase of development rights opportunities in accordance with the priorities set forth in Township Ordinance No. 37: Purchase of Development Rights (Ordinance 37).

The committee being formed is a temporary, exploratory one that after a term of one year, will give-way to the creation of an Open Space and Land Preservation Board.

To learn more, contact township clerk Michelle Stamboulellis at clerk@dextertownship.org and trustee Laura Sanders at lsanders@dextertownship.org.