Dexter Farmers Market, May 29 & June 1

From Samantha Rofloc, DFM Manager

Dexter Farmers Market Hours are Saturdays 8-1, and Tuesdays 2-6. The Market is located on Alpine St. next to the Dexter District Library.

SATURDAY VENDOR LIST

Saturday Music Performance by Sy Atkins

Sy is a regular performer at DFM entertaining visitors with his renditions of Bluegrass standards.

TUESDAY VENDOR LIST

VENDOR SPOTLIGHT: Ski's Sausage

Ski's Sausage is an artisan sausage company with over 25 different flavors available. We make a variety of pork and chicken sausages. Dan is a 4th generation sausage maker and is thrilled to carry on that tradition which started with the family's Polish Kielbasa. Ski's Sausage formulates our own recipes, and are proud of this. It is truly a hand-made operation. We make the sausages in small batches ensuring BIG flavors! We strive to make the best quality artisan sausages. Visit www.skissausage.com

Come say hi to Dan at the DFM this Saturday.

NEW Updates for DFM

Farmers markets are an essential part of the food industry and as such, we need to follow protocols similar to grocery stores (yes, still!)

Please continue to wear a mask.

Only send one person from your household to shop.

Wash your hands at our provided hand washing station (we also have hand sanitizer in the dispensers throughout the market).

Sadly, one of the most important messages we will be sending is: please do not linger.

We will be allowing 20 customers into the market at a time, so please come with a patient mind, in case there will be a wait.

We also ask that you shop quickly to make space for the next customer.

The market is semi-open but the traffic flow will still be one-way running North to South. Please enter at the gate closest to the library and exit toward Main street. Signs will be posted. Thank you for complying.

Remember that the vendor is an expert in their field. Now is a great time to ask them to pick for you! Please only touch what you will buy.

Still Accepting Vendor Applications!

Submit your application today! The Tuesday Farmers Market is seeking out new vendors or returning vendors.

This is the perfect market for even brand-new sellers.

The DFM is now open to allow vendors on both sides of the walk way! That means more then ever we need YOU!! Share with a friend.

Click here for 2021 Vendor Applications

We are seeking the following types of vendors: