Dexter Baseball Finishes Amazing Turnaround with Sweep of Pinckney

Way back in early April after an SEC White opening loss to Tecumseh the Dexter baseball team was sitting with a 1-4-1 overall record and things were looking bleak for the Dreadnaughts.

But if you look past the record, two of the losses and the tie came in the last at bat for the opposing team in games that the Dreadnaughts could not hold the lead.

At that moment after the Tecumseh loss, little did anyone know that the Dreadnaughts season would turn around and Dexter would go on one of the best runs in school history over the next six weeks and claim the SEC White title.

Dexter would not lose another conference game as they reeled off 17 straight wins in the White to claim the league title.

They would go 22-4 over the next seven weeks with two of the losses coming to state-ranked Saline and one to Division 2 top-ranked Orchard Lake St. Mary.

A lot of the credit has to go to the Dexter pitching staff that rallied after struggling in those early games and an opportunistic offense that took advantage of its chances when needed. The Dreadnaughts offense is not a powerful squad with just five homeruns as a team on the season, but every player in the line-up has contributed at one point or another at the plate leading to the Dreadnaughts success.

The Dreadnaughts wrapped up their regular season with a 7-4 win over Pinckney to complete the three-game sweep of the Pirates Wednesday.

An RBI groundout by Brennan Parachek and a run scoring double by Cole Arnedt gave the Dreads a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Joey Tessmer would double home a run in the second to push the lead to 4-1 for the Dreads and Davis Bennett singled home a run in the fourth for a 5-1 lead.

The Pirates would score a pair to cut the lead to 5-3, but a Parachek RBI triple and an Pinckney error made it 7-3 Dexter in the fifth.

Pinckney would cut the lead to 7-4 in the sixth, but would get no closer as Arnedt slammed the door on the mound for the Dreads.

Arnedt finished with two hits and two RBI, while Tessmer had two hits and an RBI to lead the offense. Bennet had two hits and an RBI, Parachek a hit and two RBI, Cam Rosen, Max Bielas, and Andrew Barasso a hit and run scored each. Wyatt Novara and Arnedt combined for 14 strikeouts on the mound with Novara getting the win and Arnedt the save.

The Dreadnaughts are now 23-8-2 overall on the season. They enter district play Tuesday with a rematch with Pinckney at home and with a win would face state-ranked Hartland in another rematch Saturday morning in Dexter.