Dexter American Legion Honors Our Veterans

From Dexter Post 557

Every year, before Memorial Day, the Dexter American Legion Post 557 replaces American flags on grave sites of deceased local veterans. This activity is repeated annually, as it has been for the past several decades.

With the help of scouts from Dexter Troop 442, Legion members visit Forest Lawn, St. Andrews, St. Joseph, and Webster-Church cemeteries to replace over 500 American flags.

The old flags, having become worn, faded, and/or tattered by the harsh Michigan weather, are replaced with new American flags, which are donated by the Dexter American Legion.

These old flags are then collected, stored, and will be properly disposed of by Troop 442 at a formal flag retirement ceremony conducted later this summer.

Scout Jack Van Sickle places a new American flag next to a veteran’s headstone.

Scout Andrew Covert resupplies new flags to the volunteers.

Legion members and Scout Leaders store old flags and prepare new flags.

All photos courtesy of Dexter American Legion Post 557