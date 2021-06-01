Fast Start Lifts Dexter Past Pinckney in District Opener

The Dexter baseball team used a fast start to take down Pinckney 10-1 in the Division 1 district opener at Dexter Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts scored a pair of runs in the first after two were out.

Cam Rosen singled in Joey Tessmer from second base to give the Dreads a 1-0 lead and Brennan Parachek followed with an RBI double to make it 2-0 after one.

Dexter did more damage after two were out in the second.

Tessmer drove in a run with a sacrifice fly for the second out of the inning to make it 3-0. Krolewski walked and Rosen followed with a two-run double and Parachek an RBI double to make it 6-0 after two.

Dexter would add four more in the third when Jonathan Rosevelt stole home for a run. Tessmer drove in a run with a single and Rosen drove in two more runs with a single to make it 10-1.

The Dreadnaughts pitching did the rest from there.

Rosen struck out five and allowed three hits in three innings of work. Shay Ohtonen followed with four strikeouts and didn't allow a hit in two innings on the mound and Ethan Hochendoner struck out three in two innings to close the door on the Pirates.

The Dexter offense was led by the big night by Rosen with three hits and five RBI.

Tessmer added three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored, while Braeden Fuson had two hits and two runs scored. Parachek added a pair of doubles and two RBI and Nathan Deleruyelle had one hit for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter improved to 24-8-2 overall on the season. The Dreadnaughts advance to Saturday's district semifinals against third-ranked Hartland. The teams played a doubleheader earlier this season with Hartland winning the opener 13-1 and rallying for two runs in its final at bat to tie the Dreadnaughts 4-4 in the second game.