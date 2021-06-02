Dexter Softball Sweeps Fourth-Ranked Allen Park

The Dexter softball team prepped for what may be the toughest D1 softball district in the state Saturday by sweeping fourth-ranked Allen Park 5-4 and 4-3 Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts host the D1 district that features top-ranked Howell and third-ranked Hartland as well as Pinckney Saturday.

Dexter will take on #1 ranked Howell at 10:00 AM and with a win would face the winner of Hartland and Pinckney in the championship at 2:00 PM.

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the opener against Allen Park Tuesday.

Sam Sutton had a two-run double and Lillie Robeson drove in a run with a ground-out to make it 3-0.

The Jaguars loaded the bases with nobody out in the second, but did not score a run with a fielders choice to Robeson at third got the runner at the plate and two strikeouts by Sutton to end the inning.

Sutton would drive in the Dreads fourth run with a RBI single in the third to make it 4-0 Dreads.

Allen Park rallied back with two in the third and two in the fifth to tie the game at 4-4.

The top of the seventh saw Kylee Niswonger and Livvy Mellifont both single to lead off the inning. After a fly out and a strikeout, Robeson reached on an infield single to load the bases with two outs. Brenna Cassidy was hit by a pitch to force home a run to make it 5-4 Dexter.

Allen Park would put two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Sutton got a ground out to end the game.

Sutton earned the win in the circle with eight strikeouts.

Niswonger led the offense by going 4-4 and three runs scored. Sutton had two hits and three RBI, while Mellifont had two hits and a run scored. Robeson and Cassidy each had a hit and RBI, while Paige Sayler and Jenna Wagenschutz each added one hit.

The second game saw Dexter take a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI double by Sutton.

Allen Park scored two in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead, but Dexter answered with three in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly by Sutton and RBI singles by Sayler and Robeson for a 4-2 lead.

The Jaguars cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth, but Sayler set the Jaguars down in order in the seventh to make the final 4-3.

Sayler struck out nine and allowed just four hits for the win in the second game.

Mellifont had two hits and scored two runs, while Niswonger had two hits and scored a run. Sutton had a hit and two RBI, Hannah Marsik a hit and run scored, and Wagenschutz and Cassidy one hit each.

Dexter improved to 24-7 overall on the season. They will take on another tough team in Trenton Thursday before playing the the district Saturday.