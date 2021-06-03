Dexter Golf Team Qualifies for D1 State Finals

The Dexter boys' golf team qualified for the Division 1 state finals by the narrowest of margins Tuesday as the Dreadnaughts beat out Woodhaven by one stroke to take the third and final spot to qualify for the finals at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing June 11-12.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 325, clipping Woodhaven with 326.

Ann Arbor Skyline ran away with the regional title with an amazing score of 287, while Saline was second with 314.

Jack Kolka led Dexter with a score of 75 to tie for seventh place in the final standings.

Dom Sortor shot a round of 80 to finish 18th and Joey Fracassi 81 to tie for 19th. Niko Michos and Lucas Koone both shot 89 to tie for 30th.