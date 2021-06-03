Dexter Soccer Blanks Huron to Advance to District Finals

The Dexter girls' soccer team scored a goal in each half and used a stellar defensive performance to blank Ann Arbor Huron 2-0 Thursday night and advance to Saturday's Division 1 district finals.

The Dreadnaughts will take on host Ann Arbor Skyline at noon Saturday for the championship.

Huron carried a lot of the play early but Braedy Wineman was there in net every time to stop the River Rats.

Huron was called for a penalty with 17:40 left in the first half. Aidan McConnell lofted the direct kick and Cadi Murphy nailed a perfectly timed header past the Huron goaltender and into the net for a 1-0 Dexter lead.

The Dreadnaught defense locked down from there as Huron did not get a lot of scoring opportunities the rest of the night.

Just over five minutes into the second half sophomore CeCe Palazzolo dribbled one past the Huron netminder into the net with an assist to McConnell for a 2-0 lead and that is all the Dreadnaughts would need as they held the River Rats in check.

Dexter improved to 12-4-1 on the season. They will face a state-ranked Skyline team Saturday that is 15-2-1 on the season.