Miller Rd Reopened from Zeeb to Wagner

WHEN: Effective Friday, June 4, 2021, at approximately 6 p.m.

WHERE: Miller Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd in Scio Township

WHY: Completion of road resurfacing and bridge replacement project

BACKGROUND: On Friday, June 4, 2021, at approximately 6 p.m., the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) re-opened Miller Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd in Scio Township after completing a road resurfacing and bridge replacement project.

Contractors for WCRC will apply final pavement markings at the intersection of Miller Rd and Wagner Rd this morning, Saturday, June 5. This work will be conducted under temporary lane restrictions.