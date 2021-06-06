Dexter Baseball Comes Up Short in District Finals

After pulling a big upset in the district semifinals, the Dexter baseball came up short of a district title after falling to Howell 10-5 in the championship game.

Howell took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and never looked back.

Dexter would cut the lead to 4-3 in the second with a two-run home by Brennan Parachek but Howell answered with two in the third and one in the fourth to take a 7-3 lead.

The Highlanders cushioned their lead with three in the sixth.

Dexter tried to make a game of it with two runs in the sixth to make it 10-5, but that is as close as it would get.

Cam Rosen finished with two hits, Cole Arnedt a hit and RBI, and Evan Krolewski a hit and run scored.

The Dreads reached the finals by upsetting D1 third-ranked Hartland 5-1 in the semis.

Parachek was dominant on the mound striking out 11 and allowing just three hits in 6 2/3 innings of work. Rosen came in and got the final out after Hartland put two runners on in the bottom of the seventh.

The game was scoreless until the third when the Dreads put their first two runners on. Braedon Fuson drove a run in with a sacrifice fly and Rosen ripped a two-run double to put Dexter up 3-0.

Dexter would add two more in the fourth with an RBI single by Davis Bennett and an error to make it 5-0 and that is all they would need with Parachek on the mound.

Bennett finished with two hits and one RBI and Rosen a hit and two RBI. Fuson added a hit and RBI, while Krolewski and Arnedt both had a hit and run scored.