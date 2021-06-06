Dexter Soccer Season Ends in District Finals

Some stellar goaltending and a couple of bad breaks ended the Dexter girls’ soccer teams season Saturday as the Dreadnaughts fell to Ann Arbor Skyline in the Division 1 district final.

The match went back and forth through out the game with Dexter getting several quality scoring chances, but Skyline goaltender Sofia Nehro came up big multiple times with sprawling saves to keep the Dreadnaughts out of the net.

Three times in the first half Dexter had shots that looked to be heading into the net, but Nehro made diving saves to keep the game scoreless.

Skyline's Sofia Nehro comes out to make a save on Dexter's CeCe Palazzolo

At the other end, Dexter’s Braedy Wineman was on her game as well keeping the Eagles at bay through the first half.

Skyline broke through seven minutes into the second half on a corner kick that was headed toward the net. It hit the right goal post and bounced into the net for the first goal of the game.

Dexter had a great chance shortly after the goal when a long pass sent CeCe Palazzolo in on net, but Nehro came out and blocked the shot before Palazzolo could get anything on it.

Skyline would make it 2-0 with 18 minutes left when they lofted a long pass that was went over the head of the defense, it was a in between decision for Wineman to come out for the ball or stay in net. She tried to come out after it and the Skyline player lofted the ball over her head and into the net.

Dexter would make a game of it when a centering pass ricocheted off a Skyline foot right to Aidan McConnell who sent it home to make it 2-1 with 8:23 left.

Dexter got one last long direct kick with 40 seconds left, but the Eagles were able to clear it and hold on for the win.

Photo's by Mike Williamson