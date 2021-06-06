Dexter’s Mettes, Sheldon Win Pole Vault State Titles

The state powerhouse Dexter pole vaulting squad delivered again Saturday as the Dreadnaughts won a pair of vaulting state titles at the D1 state finals at East Kentwood.

Year in and year out the Dexter pole vault team is one of the best in the state and this year was no different as Cole Sheldon won the boys state title and the Sophia Mettes won the girl’s title.

Sheldon’s title was the first state champion for the boys since Noah Gary in 2014, Mettes gave the Dexter girls a repeat state title as Nicole Bow won it in 2019.

The Dreadnaughts not only took the top spots in both, but they also took the second spots. Josianne Mettes finished second for the girls, while Noah Schultz was second for the boys.

The vaulting sweeps helped push both teams to top 10 finishes at the finals. The boy finished tied for seventh with 24 points and the girls were 10th with 18 points.

Sophomore Cole Cabana had a pair of All-State finishes to help the Dreads to the top 10 finish. Cabana finished fourth in the 100 and 8th

in the 200 for the Dreadnaughts. He was also part of the 4x400 relay team of Wilson Kasischke, Micah Davis, and Nathan Gariepy that finished 14th.

Conor Kolka finished 22nd in the 3200 for the boys.

Makenzie Stock finished 10th for the girls in the pole vault while Abigail Van Noord was 17th. Jamie Giese finished 18th

in the shot put for the Dreads.