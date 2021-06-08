Dexter Community Fund Announces 2021 Grant Opportunity

From DCF

For 2021, the Dexter Community Fund (DCF) is accepting grant proposals from nonprofit and civic organizations to support projects in the following areas:

• Services/programs for seniors

• Mental health services for youth and adults

• Improved outdoor recreational opportunities

• Services/programs for teens

• Services/programs for the homebound

• Programs to enhance arts & culture

• Information Session #1: June 9th, 1:00pm-2:00pm

• Information Session #2: June 17th, 10:00am-11:00am

• Information Session #3: July 8th, 11:00am-12:00pm

DCF will award grants of $500-$5,000 for services and/or capital improvements which benefit Dexter-area residents or the Dexter community (defined as the geographical area served by Dexter Community Schools including the City of Dexter and surrounding townships).

The grant application window will be open from June 7 – August 13, 2021. All interested applicants are required to attend one of the following information sessions to learn about the Dedicated Grant Program prior to applying. Organizations that apply without attending an information session will not be eligible to receive funding. Information Sessions hosted by Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation will be held virtually via Zoom on the follow dates:

Please click on the following link for a detailed description of each fund and information on registering for an Information Session: Fund Descriptions/Information Session Registration.

Application Deadline: Friday August 13, 2021

Submit all required narrative sections on the NonProfit Portal by August 13, 2021. If your organization has not registered and received login credentials, you must first complete the Registration Process. Due to the time it takes to receive login credentials, all organizations must submit their request no later than August 2, 2021. 2

For questions about DCF, contact Julie Schumaker, DCF Committee Chair, at dexterfund@aaacf.org.

For questions about the grant submission process, please contact Chris Lemon, AAACF Senior Community Investment Officer, at clemon@aaacf.org.

About the Dexter Community Fund (DCF) – The Dexter Community Fund (DCF) is a permanent endowment established in 2014 as a Geographic Field of Interest Fund at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF). DCF is dedicated to addressing community needs and enriching the quality of life within the Dexter community (defined as the geographical area served by Dexter Community Schools including the City of Dexter and surrounding townships). As a Geographic Field of Interest Fund at AAACF, DCF benefits from AAACF’s professional program staff, fund management and investment expertise.

The Dexter Community Fund is unique in its ability to address a variety of community needs and has the flexibility to address new needs as they emerge. DCF is able to provide grants from a single pool of funds to benefit the community as a whole. The Dexter Community Fund provides a vehicle for those who love the Dexter community to support it in perpetuity and leave a legacy for future generations. To learn more, visit www.DexterCommunityFund.org.