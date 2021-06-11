Dexter Water Polo Advances the State Championship Game

The Dexter men's water polo team advanced to the MWPA state championship game Saturday by picking up a pair of wins Friday.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Zeeland 11-5 and Grand Haven 8-4 to advance to the finals and earn a rematch of the 2019 state title game with Hudsonville at noon Saturday.

Hudsonville defeated the Dreadnaughts 10-7 for the 2019 state title and the Dreadnaughts look to avenge the loss Saturday.

Dexter opened the day with the 11-5 win over Zeeland.

A pair of first period goals by Leo Varitek and one by Sam Sterlitz put the Dreadnaughts up 3-1 after one.

Sterlitz would score two in the second and Varitek one as both recorded hat tricks in the game. Tristan Lorincz would add a goal in the second and Dexter built a 7-3 lead at the half.

The Dreadnaughts blew the game wide open with four straight goals in the third period. Sterlitz and Varitek scored there fourth goals of the game and Clayton Kinnard and Ben Duncan each scored one to make it 11-3 after three.

Zeeland would score two third period goals to make the final 11-5.

The semifinal matchup saw Grand Haven strike first, but Kinnard and Sterlitz scored quick goals to give Dexter a 2-1 lead after one period.

Kinnard and Sterlitz would add second period goals to make it 4-1 at the half.

Dexter peppered the net with shot after shot, but the Grand Haven came up with several huge saves.

Not to be outdone, Dexter goaltender Tony Golin was stellar in net for the Dreadnaughts as he stopped 20 shots in net for the game.

Lornincz extended the Dreads lead to 5-1 in the third, but Grand Haven answered to cut the lead to 5-2. Just a short time later Varitek and Sterlitz found the net to make it 7-2.

Varitek would score on a five-meter shot with just over four minutes left in the game to make it 8-2.

Grand Haven would score two late goal to make the final 8-4.

Dexter improved to 16-2 overall on the season. Hudsonville will enter the state finals with a 14-0 record.