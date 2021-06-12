Dexter Senior Center Increases Activities as Guidelines Relax

From Laura Esckelson, DSC

The Dexter Senior Center will be offering an increased level of activity throughout the coming weeks while continuing to follow CDC and State of Michigan guidelines.

Offerings include services such as acupuncture, reflexology, and foot care, as well as acrylic painting and card making classes. Center groups, all at no fee, include dulcimer, ukulele, bingo, and two fitness classes—chair yoga and strength/stretch class. Card playing, board games, and other offerings will start up again in the near future.

Registration information is available by visiting our website at dexterseniors.org or by calling the Center at 734-426-7737.

Please note that the Meals on Wheels program at the Dexter Senior Center has a new phone number: 734-253-2370. For Center business, please continue to use 734-426-7737.