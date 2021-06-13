Dexter Golfers Finish 16th at D1 State Finals

The Dexter boys’ golf team had a rough go of it at the Division 1 state finals at Forest Akers West Golf Course Friday and Saturday coming home with a 16th place finish out of 18 teams.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a two-round score of 670. The shot an opening round of 331 and a second round of 339 Saturday.

Ann Arbor Skyline won the title with a score of 594.

Jack Kolka led the Dreadnaughts with rounds of 82 and 81 for a two-day total of 163.

Dom Sortor shot 82 and 84 for a 166 with Joey Fracassi right behind with 85 and 82 for 167. Niko Michos shot 82 and 92 for 174 and Lucas Koone 93 and 92 for 185.