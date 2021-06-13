The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office locate drowning victim at Silver Lake

After searching for part of Saturday night and into the next day for a missing person at Silver Lake, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said it has located the woman who is now being reported as a drowning victim.

WCSO spokesman Derrick Jackson told The Sun Times News that a woman in her mid-20s was found drowned and dead by the underwater search and rescue team early on the afternoon of June 13.

The woman has not yet been identified as law enforcement seeks to first contact her family. Jackson did say she was a recent college graduate that was not from the United States.

It was reported that the woman was with a man and they were both out in the lake paddle boarding. Jackson said the man told police that he went ashore to get something and when he went back she was missing, which led him to begin searching for her.

The paddle board was found.

Jackson said after an unsuccessful search her companion then contacted the police. The WCSO began their search that night, but could not find her.

As the search continued, the Pinckney State Recreation Area stated: "Attention Visitors - Silver Lake Day Use Area and Beach are closed until further notice. We will update on Facebook as soon as it is re-opened. Thank you for your patience and apologize for the inconvenience."

The next day (June 13) the WCSO underwater team was sent in and did locate her.