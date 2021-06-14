It’s On! Dexter Daze Permit Approved by City Council

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

This spring has been a wild one for event planning. Many events were cancelled as a result of the unpredictability of safety guidelines. And despite the state relaxing the safety guidelines (with all policies removed as of July 1), many events remain cancelled.

Not so for Dexter Daze.

After initially having its permit request delayed by the City and then attempting, to no avail, to move the popular event to another location, the Dexter Daze Committee returned and requested a park permit for Monument Park for August 13 and 14.

In a matter of minutes at its June 14, 2021 meeting, the Council unanimously approved the park use permit for Dexter Daze and the event’s social tent, which the Dexter Area Firefighter’s Association requested.

Thank you to the Dexter Daze Committee and Dexter Area Firefighters Association for your persistence in pursuing the event for the community. Your effort is appreciated. And thank you to the City Council for displaying your support of the event by the speed with which you approved it.

Looking forward to seeing everyone downtown!