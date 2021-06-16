City of Dexter Makes a Historic Decision

By Doug Marrin

Dexter City Offices have a new home.

At its June 14, 2021, meeting, the Dexter City Council passed a resolution to finalize the purchase of 3515 Broad Street to be used primarily for city offices.

“Motion carries,” announced Mayor Keough after the Council’s 6-0 approval. “Congratulations, you’ve purchased the City its new offices.”

The purchase was a historical one. Twenty years ago, in 2001, the Village of Dexter had painfully outgrown its offices located at 8140 Main St., where the sheriff substation is currently located. City staff was moved out of their less-than-a-thousand-square-feet space into a roomy 2,568 sq. ft. suite on the second floor of the PNC building. It was only a temporary move until something permanent could be found.

One immediate improvement visitors will notice is the ease of parking with more than 30 spots available. Photo by Doug Marrin.

The years ticked by (you may have noticed by now that the City of Dexter has a weirdly sluggish approach to procuring new facilities—cough, cough, fire station), and the “temporary” offices grew roots. The storage branched out into the closets, hallways, and eating area. A needs assessment done five years ago showed the usable space of the offices had shrunk to 1,746. The same study showed that Dexter, now a flourishing City holding its own elections, needed around 7,000 sq. ft. of space. Compounding the issue, any time new city offices were mentioned, the idea was quickly buried under an avalanche of new fire station quarreling.

Councilmember Michels got the ball rolling uphill once again last winter when he initiated a Council search for new office space large enough also to hold public meetings. Mr. Michels suggested several locations around the City, all of which would have to be leased with the understanding that it would be (once again) a temporary move. While none of Michels’s initial ideas panned out, some momentum had been gained. A suggestion came to the Council to consider 3515 Broad St.

The purchase of the property is historic for two reasons: 1) It took twenty years to make, and 2) the complex retains the nostalgic character of the bustling lumberyard it once was. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Another reason the purchase was historic is that the property was Dexter’s bustling lumberyard back in the day. Now, the complex has been stylishly remodeled by MedHub into offices and a meeting center. The property is located where Broad St. dead ends at Huron St., just past the railroad tracks. It consists of the main building of 11,482 square feet and an outbuilding of 2,106 square feet with approximately 30 on-site parking spaces. The list price was $1,986,000.

The Broad St. campus is twice the space as the now-outdated needs assessment dictated five years ago. The Council is already pondering how best to utilize the extra space. The outbuilding will most likely become a storage unit for the DPW, another department running out of space. The City will also be exploring options that may allow them to lease out some unneeded office areas. Too much space is an excellent problem for the City to have for a change.

The City entered into a purchase agreement for the MedHub complex on February 26, securing the property for 120 days while the City performed its due diligence. On May 24, the City Council approved a bond issuance for $2.5 million for the purchase and capital improvements. With the property assessment complete, the final sale price was dropped on June 9 by $80,000 to $1,906,000. At its June 14 meeting, the Council approved the resolution authorizing the execution to finalize the sale.

Ample space will be a new experience for city staff who have been sharing their lunch table with stacks of files, bumping their hips on storage cabinets, and taking phone calls outside in their cars. Photo courtesy of Swisher Realty.

Uncharacteristically, the Council did not belabor or suffocate the purchase decision under the weight of debate. During the discussion, Councilmember Michels, who supported the purchase, worked through a short and quick list of property observations.

“I just want folks to be aware that there is a significant cost investment to buy a really cool building,” said Michels. And then, with a play on words to caution against failing to maintain a historic structure, he concluded, “Let’s make sure this doesn’t become our Taj Ma-city-hal.”

Councilmember Griffin also supported the purchase, although she would have liked more time to consider the possibility of a combined fire station/city office complex. Ms. Griffin told the other members that she understood such conversations had occurred before her arrival on the Council last November. “Of the options that I was able to consider, this seemed like a good one,” she said.

For the next steps in getting the offices ready, Mayor Keough will assemble a user group to work with the architects for a proposal expected to be brought before the Council at its June 28 meeting.

So, now, about that fire station …