Save the Date: Webster Fall Festival on Sept. 25

Add another local event to the calendar that’s on again this year; this time in Webster Township.

At its June 15 meeting, the Webster Township Board approved the permit/application made by the planning group wanting to have the Webster Fall Festival back this year.

In a letter to the board, Dave Polley, co-chair of the Webster Fall Festival Planning Committee, said the Webster Township Historical Society and the Webster United Church of Christ were asking permission to have the Webster Fall Festival on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

As part of this, they requested the use of the township grounds for the Old Fashioned Baseball Games and parking lots. The plan is to have the auction at 9:30 a.m. with the rest of the Festival starting at 10:30 a.m. The Festival will last into the evening that day, ending about 6 p.m.

Polley said they will be setting up the grounds on Friday, September 24.

In his letter dated June 4, Polley said they were making arrangements with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department and the Dexter Area Fire Department regarding the festival. He said they will follow any State of Michigan guidelines regarding COVID safety and are keeping updated through Washtenaw County Public Health Department along with the U-M and St. Joseph Mercy Health Systems.

“We are confident of the safety of the Fall Festival attendees and staff working that day,” Polley said in the letter.

He listed the following actions and preparations will be taken if needed to insure this continued safety:

most of the activities are outside

buildings that allow for windows to be open will be opened

locations for hand sanitizers will be plentiful and have signage

we are prepared to have social distancing if needed

masks will be available for those that need them

if needed, we will have staff on site to monitor and encourage COVID safety

we are developing contingency plans to move some of the inside activities to the outside if State mandates prescribe, and to cancel other indoor activities.

Polley’s letter of request ended with a sentiment that many in the Webster and Dexter area are probably feeling.

“This will be the 40th year of the Webster Fall Festival,” he said. “We look forward to a day of reacquainting with neighbors, celebrating the township's history, and having a child and family-friendly experience.”

This is not the first approval by the township board for an event this year.

The board recently approved the permit for The Dexter Area Historical Society's Gordon Hall Days event at Gordon Hall, which is scheduled for September 10, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and September 11-12, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.